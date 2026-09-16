Crypto’s DC Blowup Leaves Banks, Issuers and Exchanges Looking to SEC

Highlights
Crypto lost the vote, but banks revealed the bigger fight. The Clarity Act’s failed cloture vote exposed a battle over whether stablecoins can evolve from payment rails into places where consumers and businesses actually park their money.
Stablecoin yield turns a payments fight into a deposit fight. Banks warn that rewards could pull cheap funding out of traditional accounts; crypto proponents argue restrictions would protect incumbents from a new competitor.
The “crypto vs. banks” narrative is breaking down. Both increasingly want tokenization and digital money. The fight is shifting to who controls the customer balance — and captures the economics while the dollar waits to move.
Crypto markets lost their big Washington vote Tuesday (Sept. 15). But the more important fight may be the one that finally came out into the open.