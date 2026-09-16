David’s Bridal Makes Its SaaS Play for Wedding Vendors With Pearl Connect
Watch more: Need to Know With Elina Vilk of David’s Bridal
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Elina Vilk is president and chief business officer of David’s Bridal, where she oversees business strategy and the company’s expansion beyond its traditional bridal retail business.