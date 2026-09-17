Fed Rate Hike Raises Costs of Funding Global Commerce

Highlights
The Fed’s quarter-point rate hike raises the benchmark return available on bank reserves, increasing the opportunity cost of some liquidity positioned elsewhere for payments.
Cross-border payments can require banks to prefund accounts in other currencies and jurisdictions, leaving capital committed before transactions settle.
Corporate customers can face higher borrowing costs while cash is already committed to inventory and payments to overseas suppliers.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday (Sept. 16) raised the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75% to 4%, saying inflation remains elevated. In its accompanying implementation decision, the Fed raised the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 3.90% from 3.65%, effective Thursday.