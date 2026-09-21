Digital Wallets Bring New Rules for Consumer Protection

Highlights
AI is making convincing phishing, synthetic identities and deepfakes easier to produce.
Onboarding has become a particular concern as providers try to distinguish real customers from fabricated identities.
PCI DSS 4.0 puts added attention on payment page security and the third parties operating within the checkout environment.
Watch more: Digital Shift With Spreedly’s Jennifer Rosario
Jennifer Rosario is chief information security officer at Spreedly.
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