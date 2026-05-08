Affirm Earnings Put Consumer Credit, Private Credit in Focus
Affirm’s latest quarter earnings call landed at a revealing moment for consumer finance. The company plays at the intersection of two of the most important and most uncertain areas of the economy: consumer credit and private credit. Its buy now, pay later (BNPL) model depends on consumers continuing to spend and repay. Its growth depends on the investors and funding partners willing to buy or finance those loans. That made Affirm’s earnings call less about the headline numbers and more about whether stress is showing up on either side.