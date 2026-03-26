What Mid-Market Businesses Can Learn From Big Tech’s Bot Defenses

Highlights
Advanced, low-cost bots can mimic human behavior at scale, making fraud blend into normal activity and undermining core assumptions, which leads to unreliable data and decision-making.
The same automation and self-service tools driving efficiency for mid-market firms are now becoming key attack surfaces.
Instead of reacting to threats, leading platforms are redesigning products to operate in a mixed human–machine environment.
The collapse of default trust on the internet is becoming operational, measurable, and increasingly expensive. Businesses have the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) to thank for that.