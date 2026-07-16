AI Helps Food Brands Spot Viral Trends Before They Peak
When Dubai chocolate went viral on TikTok in 2024, several major confectionery brands didn’t launch competing versions until after the trend had already peaked. That lag from trend signal to store shelf is the central operational problem for large consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies in the social media era. Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are now closing that gap, spotting signals earlier and setting durable demand apart from short-lived novelty.