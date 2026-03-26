Why Identity Silos Are Failing in the AI Era

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The advance of artificial intelligence is throwing the one-time stability of identity management innovation into disarray.

And while companies used to be able to verify a customer at onboarding, authenticate them again at login, perhaps challenge a transaction if something looked unusual, then move on, that’s increasingly no longer the case.

In conversations with PYMNTS for the March edition of the “What’s Next In Payments” series, “How Will AI Change Identity?” executives across payments, identity and fraud each converged around the same four conclusions:

The immediate problem is not just deepfakes, also known as voice cloning, or synthetic IDs in isolation. It’s the collapse of confidence in traditional trust signals altogether. In an AI-mediated environment, fraudsters can now fabricate not only faces and voices, but also documents, device signals and, increasingly, the ordinary rhythms of human behavior itself.

This, as the experts stressed, means that digital trust must become continuous, contextual and built for a world where software agents may soon transact alongside humans.

The first generation of digital identity was document-centric and event-based. Verify a person, open the account, authenticate at login, maybe challenge at checkout. The second generation introduced more signals, more automation and more risk scoring, but still relied heavily on static ideas of identity and human distinction.

The third generation, now coming into view, is different. It assumes that any individual signal can be spoofed, that humans and machines will increasingly blur in digital channels, that agentic transactions will become the norm and that organizations must continuously score trust rather than episodically.

Identity Is Shifting From a One-Time Check to Continuous Trust

AI is forcing payments and identity leaders to rebuild digital trust from static verification to continuous, contextual, permissioned trust.

Or, as Veriff Chief Technology Officer Hubert Behaghel told PYMNTS, identity systems need to answer three questions continuously: “Are you who you say you are? Can you be trusted? And are you still the same person related to the account?”

The implication is not merely that one or two controls are weakening. It is that businesses can no longer assume any single signal, especially one that looks plausibly human, is enough on its own.

“What we’re seeing right now is AI breaking identity at remote trust moments,” Matthew Pearce, vice president of fraud risk management and dispute operations at i2c, told PYMNTS, pointing to onboarding, account access and call center interactions in which institutions must verify users they never meet.

“With synthetic voices now, bad actors can scrape voices off the internet via social media channels, take a snippet of that voice and then create an entire script based on that person’s voice,” explained Elizabeth Wadsworth, vice president of Decision Intelligence and Transformation at Velera.

“We’re in a space where it’s hitting all sides,” she added.

And being hit on all sides requires a more expansive idea of identity, one that is less a one-time credential check and more a living confidence score built from behavior, context, intent, device integrity and transaction-level permissions over time.

“We’re moving beyond an era where I’m looking to stop ‘one thing,’ and instead I’m looking for behaviors. It’s how people interact with you that is becoming more relevant,” said Richard Swales, chief risk and compliance officer at Paysafe.

The Real Threat Is Not Just Deepfakes—It’s “Fake Normal”

The throughline is clear: the financial services industry urgently needs to move from event-based authentication to persistent, contextual confidence. But what’s behind this shift?

The 10 experts PYMNTS spoke with all collectively point the finger at AI’s ability to imitate legitimate customer behavior at scale, exposing the weakness of point solutions and siloed defenses.

“If you start to have bots that don’t look like bots and actually do look like humans, they’re typing with human-like cadence, maintaining long live sessions, that’s where the real fraud starts to come in,” Tim Joslyn, chief technology officer at Paymentology, told PYMNTS.

“Fake normal behavior worries me the most,” he added.

Multiple executives point to bots and synthetic identities that can mimic typing rhythm, browsing patterns, session behavior and transaction flows well enough to appear legitimate as a more consequential threat than synthetic media alone.

“If a human can do it, we are now at a stage where the machines can do it in plausible ways,” Adam Hiatt, vice president of fraud strategy at Spreedly, said. “It’s an arms race.”

“The one that we’re spending time looking at, and it’s probably harder to detect, is fake behavior,” James Mirfin, senior vice president, Global Head of Risk and Security Intelligence Solutions at Visa, explained.

“If you are sitting in a café or restaurant, people’s behavior typically is fairly similar,” Mirfin added. “But you can spot someone that looks a bit nervous or twitchy. It’s the same in banking. Historically, bank tellers were looking for anomalous behavior.”

In the digital world, those anomalous signals can come from, amongst other things, transaction patterns, device data and location information.

Zac Cohen, chief product officer at Trulioo, summarized the shift: “The biggest change companies can make” is moving “from point-in-time verification to continuous, contextual trust.”

Security Architecture Is Becoming Multilayered, Signal-Rich and Risk-Based

Authentication is no longer a gate. It is becoming a stream. That’s the architecture-level change behind nearly every expert recommendation.

“Fraud operates at machine speed,” said i2c’s Pearce. “Identity has to operate at machine speed also.”

Once identity is reframed as a continuous assessment rather than a checkpoint, the technology stack naturally changes too.

“The challenge is really instrumenting the full life cycle of the customer with strong identity and authentication,” said Veriff’s Behaghel. “When all of that data lives together, you can think in terms of thousands or tens of thousands of signals. That’s a completely different game.”

Trulioo’s Cohen made the same case from the opposite angle, warning against fragmented defenses and noting that “point solutions will always fail against a multidimensional attack.”

Evaluated separately, each piece of a synthetic identity may appear plausible. But evaluated together, inconsistencies may surface.

“You can’t just focus on account creation or setup,” Visa’s Mirfin said. “It’s about identifying good behavior and good activity over time.”

The new anti-fraud operating model increasingly relies on multilayered defenses that combine device intelligence, network signals, behavioral analytics, biometrics, transaction context and real-time risk scoring.

“There’s a hyper focus in the industry right now on measuring and detecting anomalies in behavior and data patterns that really ensure even the most sophisticated synthetic identities are flagged and checked before any basic verification process takes place,” Kevin Ostrander, chief revenue officer at digital insurance platform One Inc, explained.

Just as important, companies should adaptively apply anti-fraud controls, with low-friction flows for low-risk activity and step-up authentication only when uncertainty rises. The winning model is emerging as one of precision, with firms correlating more signals across more moments, with faster decisioning and fewer organizational silos.

Tokenization and Agent Authorization Are Becoming Foundational

Threats are evolving quickly, and the line between genuine automation and malicious automation is only going to get harder to draw. But the broad direction for financial services and payments is unmistakable. In an AI-shaped economy, firms can no longer build digital trust around one credential, one gate or one moment.

“Checks have been centered around determining if activity is machine-driven or human-driven,” Christine Hurtubise, vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning at FIS, said. “That paradigm is shifting as agents are able to replicate human activities.

“Pushing forward the ability for authorized agents to securely interact with payments and some of our end systems would be a big opening in the industry,” Hurtubise added.

After all, when building the control layer for agentic commerce, the critical question becomes not only “Who are you?” but also “Who authorized this agent, for what and within what limits?”

“If you go back 18 months or two years, most merchants would say: ‘Bot? Stop,” Visa’s Mirfin said. “Now you’ve got good bot behavior interacting with your website, and that changes the game. … If a consumer chooses to use an agent to shop for them, the merchant needs to be ready to accept that and recognize that interaction.”

Many experts pointed to tokenization as a potential way to reduce exposure of raw credentials and PII, as well as to embed more programmatic control into agentic transactions.

“Using a token is like giving someone a $5 bill. Not using tokenization is like giving them your card, your PIN number and access to your entire bank account,” Paymentology’s Joslyn said. “When agents are tightly scoped and using tokens with controls on what they can do, it becomes much easier to trust them.”