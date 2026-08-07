DraftKings’ Prediction Markets Push Is Reshaping Its National Growth Strategy

Highlights
More than 600,000 DraftKings customers have used its predictions product, while annualized trading volume rose from $2.3 billion to $11 billion between April and July.
DraftKings sees only about 1% customer overlap with the largest prediction market operator in sportsbook states and estimated 80% to 90% of prediction volume there comes from professional or institutional-style traders.
The company now controls brokerage, exchange and market-making capabilities, giving it a path to capture more fees, improve customer lifetime value and replicate the vertical-integration strategy that strengthened its sportsbook business.
DraftKings is positioning itself not simply as a sportsbook operator, but as a nationwide sports commerce platform capable of acquiring, engaging and monetizing customers across multiple products.