How Uncertainty Became the Engagement Engine of the Digital Economy

Highlights
Sportsbooks, prediction markets, crypto exchanges and trading apps increasingly monetize the anticipation of an outcome, not simply the outcome itself.
Real-time alerts, streaks, instant transactions and one-click bets compress the distance between risk and reward, turning finance and commerce into always-on engagement loops.
The business model depends on returning, not winning. Platforms profit when consumers repeatedly check bets, prices and predictions, creating a system in which every market movement, sporting event or news development becomes another reason to reengage.
Gambling is no longer simply a single, static industry.