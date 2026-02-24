$154B in Illicit Crypto Flows Raises Stablecoin Questions

Highlights
Blockchain design enables fast, low-cost transfers — but weakens regulatory chokepoints.
After fiat is converted, peer-to-peer wallet transactions can occur largely outside standard monitoring frameworks.
Regulation may determine their long-term value, as imposing bank-like rules could diminish efficiency gains, while leaving gaps risks creating parallel systems that challenge enforcement.
There’s an unavoidable paradox at the heart of stablecoins’ growth story. The tokenized assets promise to modernize money by making dollars programmable, portable and instantaneous, yet their most compelling advantage may not be technical at all.