The Governance Problem Stablecoins Weren’t Built to Solve

Highlights
Stablecoins are fast and effective at moving money globally, but they were designed to reduce friction, not to satisfy regulatory compliance.
As they enter regulated finance, the open, pseudonymous nature of public-chain settlement creates governance and risk challenges for banks and FinTech partners.
Future growth may depend on stronger governance, clearer regulation and hybrid models that align decentralized rails with centralized compliance.
By any reasonable definition, stablecoins work. But “working” is not the same as working compliantly.