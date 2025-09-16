Stablecoins Target ‘Network of Networks’ Effect Across Global B2B Payments

Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining traction as a faster, more efficient settlement layer in complex cross-border flows, reducing friction, speeding liquidity access and easing working capital constraints for businesses like marketplaces and travel agencies.
The real opportunity lies in embedding stablecoins into treasury strategies and capital markets, enabling tokenized assets, on-chain FX and liquidity management, rather than replacing legacy rails outright.
Regulatory ambiguity, compliance risks and infrastructure readiness remain hurdles, but over the next three to five years, stablecoins are expected to integrate into a network of networks, powering settlements behind the scenes.
