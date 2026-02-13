DraftKings Sees Slower 2026 Growth Despite $10 Billion Prediction Market Opportunity

Highlights
DraftKings posted strong Q4 2025 revenue (~$1.99 billion, +43% YoY), but softer 2026 guidance disappointed investors, raising concerns about slowing growth and higher investment needs.
The company is pushing into federally regulated event-contract trading (“Predictions”) as its next major growth driver, positioning it as a potential multibillion-dollar category beyond traditional sports betting.
DraftKings is evolving into a multi-vertical, tech-driven ecosystem, but faces regulatory uncertainty, questions about overlap with sportsbooks and earnings volatility tied to sports outcomes.
Legalized sports betting triggered one of the fastest state-by-state commercial expansions in modern consumer tech. At least until prediction markets went over the heads of state regulators straight to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).