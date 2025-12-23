Prediction Markets Leveraged CFTC Oversight to Go Mainstream in 2025

Highlights
Prediction markets boomed in 2025 as CFTC regulation unlocked U.S. growth and spurred acquisitions by major finance, crypto and betting firms.
Regulation remains contested, with federal oversight clashing with state gambling laws through lawsuits and uneven court rulings.
Adoption is rising, but risks persist, including liquidity gaps, speculation, and consumer and ethical concerns.
Who could’ve predicted the run that prediction markets have had in 2025?
