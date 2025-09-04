Polymarket Gets US Green Light as Prediction Markets Challenge Sportsbooks

Highlights
The CFTC issued a no-action letter to Polymarket affiliates, allowing them to re-enter the American market with event contracts exempt from certain swap reporting rules, marking a major milestone for prediction markets.
Crypto-based prediction platforms offer borderless, instant and low-cost alternatives to legacy sportsbooks, leveraging stablecoins and smart contracts to provide frictionless wagering.
Despite federal approval for event contracts, prediction markets face a patchwork of state-level sports betting laws and compliance hurdles.
In the span of just a few years, prediction markets have leapt from obscure crypto experiments into the heart of financial, political and cultural debate.