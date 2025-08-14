Prediction Markets Eye US Growth While Watching Out for Crypto Whales

Highlights
U.S. prediction markets are gaining momentum as platforms like Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig push for regulatory approval and market share, despite long-standing CFTC caution and legal hurdles.
Payment models diverge between crypto-native systems with faster, stablecoin-based settlement but higher risk; traditional dollar-based venues with more oversight but slower processing; and hybrids blending both for speed and compliance.
The sector faces a potential “crypto whale” problem, where large traders can distort prices or outcomes in thin markets, threatening trust and integrity despite regulatory safeguards.
The long-predicted U.S. boom in prediction markets may finally be arriving. Provided, of course, that the industry can navigate two treacherous shoals: U.S. financial regulation and the emerging problem of “crypto whales” that can sway outcomes.