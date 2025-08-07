DraftKings Ups Monetization With Mobile-First Personalization

Highlights
DraftKings reported $1.513 billion in Q2 2025 revenue (up 37% YoY), with record net income and adjusted EBITDA, driven by product enhancements.
The company emphasized live betting, personalization and social features as key pillars driving user engagement, with an eye toward prediction markets pending U.S. regulation.
While benefiting from favorable sports outcomes and growth in customer base, DraftKings remains focused on long-term product differentiation and efficiency to offset normalization and rising state tax pressures.
In a perfect world, profitability and innovation go hand-in-hand.