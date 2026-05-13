Report Finds AI Is Widening the Issuer Performance Gap

Customer lifetime value (CLTV) has long been seen as something that naturally grows as card issuers add more customers and launch more products. But this report shows that even as issuers invest in digital tools, AI and new capabilities, fewer are building strong, lasting customer value. The gap between growth and profitability is widening, and the difference comes down to how well issuers manage the customer relationship over time, not how many features they offer.

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The second edition of “The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Issuing Solutions, explains why some issuers are pulling ahead while others fall behind. The most successful issuers focus on creating simple, reliable, everyday experiences that make their cards the default choice. They prioritize getting customers to use the card right away, building trust through consistent performance and becoming part of how customers spend every day. Instead of relying on short-term promotions or aggressive acquisition strategies, they grow value by deepening relationships and encouraging ongoing engagement. The report also shows how economic pressures, such as rising interest rates and inflation, have made it harder for issuers to maintain strong performance—especially for those that depend too heavily on new customer growth.

At the same time, technology is playing a role in CLTV different from what many expect. Leading issuers aren’t just adding more features. They’re using data and AI to better understand customers, personalize experiences, and guide real-time decisions. This allows them to grow their business more efficiently while building stronger, longer-lasting customer connections.

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In “The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance,” learn how:

Leading issuers make their cards the default choice in everyday life. They focus on becoming part of daily routines, from small purchases to recurring payments. This steady usage drives stronger, more predictable CLTV.

They focus on becoming part of daily routines, from small purchases to recurring payments. This steady usage drives stronger, more predictable CLTV. Successful strategies balance new customer growth with deeper relationships. Top performers don’t just add customers—they invest in existing ones. This includes cross-selling products and increasing engagement across the customer base.

Top performers don’t just add customers—they invest in existing ones. This includes cross-selling products and increasing engagement across the customer base. The right technology helps issuers make smarter decisions, not just move faster. High-performing issuers use data and AI to improve timing, targeting and customer experience. This leads to better CLTV outcomes without adding unnecessary complexity.

About the Report

The “The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance” is a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Visa Issuing Solutions. It draws on a survey of 500 executives in heads-of-payments roles at U.S.-based bank and non-bank card issuers, conducted from December 16, 2025, to January 14, 2026.

This research was independently designed, fielded, analyzed, and written by PYMNTS Intelligence. Visa Issuing Solutions provided funding support but exercised no control over methodology, data collection, findings, or conclusions