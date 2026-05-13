Report Finds AI Is Widening the Issuer Performance Gap
Customer lifetime value (CLTV) has long been seen as something that naturally grows as card issuers add more customers and launch more products. But this report shows that even as issuers invest in digital tools, AI and new capabilities, fewer are building strong, lasting customer value. The gap between growth and profitability is widening, and the difference comes down to how well issuers manage the customer relationship over time, not how many features they offer.