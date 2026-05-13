Report Finds AI Is Widening the Issuer Performance Gap

AI is moving quickly into card issuing, but not every issuer is using it the same way. A new report from Visa and PYMNTS Intelligence shows the highest performers are using it to protect trust, personalize relationships and spot risk earlier, while others are still treating it as another tool in the stack.

Download the second edition of “The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS, for more.