Report Finds AI Is Widening the Issuer Performance Gap

The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance

AI is moving quickly into card issuing, but not every issuer is using it the same way. A new report from Visa and PYMNTS Intelligence shows the highest performers are using it to protect trust, personalize relationships and spot risk earlier, while others are still treating it as another tool in the stack.

Download the second edition of “The Issuer’s Customer Lifetime Value Report: Annual Benchmark in U.S. Card Issuer Performance,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS, for more.

Inside the May Report
  • Even as issuers added new tools and expanded digital capabilities, fewer are achieving strong long-term customer value.
  • Top performers follow a clear sequence: Make cards easy to use right away, build trust, create daily usage habits and then focus on monetization. Getting this order right is critical to long-term success.
  • High-performing issuers use data to understand customers and guide decisions in real time. This helps to build stronger engagement and grow value without relying on short-term incentives.

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