Issuers With Diversified Card Products See Higher Customer Lifetime Value

The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: How Diversity and Data Separate the Leaders from the Rest

Card issuers offering credit, debit and prepaid cards are significantly more likely to report high customer lifetime value (CLTV), underlining the profitability of a full-spectrum card strategy. “The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: How Diversity and Data Separate the Leaders from the Rest,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration, provides insights from 451 card issuers on how prioritizing processing speed and purchasing analytics also elevates performance. Read it now.

Inside the May Playbook
  • 44%: Portion of financial institutions issuing all three types of cards that report high CLTV
  • 37%: Share of issuers offering both debit and credit cards that had a great year in terms of business performance.
  • 68%: Share of full-spectrum card issuers reporting that they choose issuer processors that provide fast processing

    Driving CLTV

    The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation