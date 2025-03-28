Best-in-Class Issuers Use Seven Strategies to Boost Customer Lifetime Value, Study Finds

The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation

What does it take to be best-in-class for issuers? Exclusive new data shows that those with high customer lifetime value (CLTV) use seven distinct monetization strategies, outperforming lower-CLTV peers in profitability and customer engagement. The “Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration, provides insights from 451 card issuers on what it takes to optimize revenue and stay competitive. Read it now.

Inside the March Study
  • 21%: Share of card issuers surveyed that average a customer lifetime value (CLTV) of at least $2,500
  • 5: Average number of strategies used by high-CLTV issuers to monetize their
    issuing platforms
  • 62%: Share of high-CLTV banks and credit unions that use co-branding to monetize their
    issuance capabilities

    Subscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.