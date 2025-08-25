The House vs. The Street: Who Owns the Future of Prediction Markets?

Highlights
Event contracts, which function like binary options, are gaining traction as scalable trading products.
Their legal status could reshape both FinTech and sports wagering, with federal oversight offering efficiency versus the patchwork of state gambling regimes.
Robinhood has sued regulators in Nevada and New Jersey, seeking clarity on whether sports-related event contracts should be treated as federally regulated financial instruments (commodities) or as state-regulated gambling products.
The lines between the gamification of money and the monetization of gaming are increasingly blurring.