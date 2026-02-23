Walmart Debuts In-Store Data Insights Platform for Retailers

Walmart has introduced a new data insights platform for its retail suppliers.

Scintilla In-Store is an off-shoot of the company’s Scintilla platform, and is designed to “reduce out-of-stocks, streamline execution, and deliver a seamless omni-shopping experience,” Walmart Data Ventures announced in a news release Monday (Feb. 23).

Scintilla is Walmart’s first-party insights platform, designed to turn “granular data into actionable intelligence for suppliers and merchants,” as the company puts it. Scintilla In-Store is formerly known as Volt—it was acquired by Walmart in 2022—and is designed to give retailers’ field representatives greater in-store visibility.

“For example, by leveraging the same item and modular information used by store associates, field representatives can quickly identify which items may be running low and need replenishment,” the release said. “They can also help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in Walmart’s inventory systems—addressing common challenges in dynamic store environments.”

With this information in hand, field representatives can address issues in real time, helping to keep shelves stocked and customers satisfied, Walmart added.

“Scintilla In-Store is redefining our operations in Walmart stores,” said Pamela Stewart, North America chief customer officer-retail, for The Coca-Cola Company. “The enhanced app experience provides real-time inventory visibility and equips our representatives with advanced tools, enabling them to work more efficiently and make data-driven decisions during every store visit.”

In other Walmart news, PYMNTS wrote last week about some of the biggest issues facing the company following its latest earnings report, including a widening income gap.

Speaking during an earnings call, new CEO John Furner said most share gains came from households making more than $100,000 per year, while households with incomes of under $50,000 are feeling more pressure.

As the CEO put it, “wallets are stretched,” and some shoppers are living “paycheck to paycheck.” Furner also signaled that convenience is now close to price in importance, placing pressure on Walmart to keep prices low while also spending on faster pickup and delivery.

Meanwhile, the company offered some concrete metrics on artificial intelligence (AI). Furner said customers who use Walmart’s AI assistant “Sparky” have an average order size about 35% higher than non-users. Walmart U.S. CEO David Guggina said about half of the users of Walmart’s app have tried the assistant.

