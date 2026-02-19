Walmart Pushes Price Cuts and Fast Delivery as Wallets Tighten
Talk about raining on the parade. New Walmart CEO John Furner’s first earnings call was dampened by the news Thursday morning (Feb. 19) that it had been surpassed by Amazon in terms of total sales. That and a tepid forecast led to a lackluster start to Furner’s first showing with Wall Street analysts. And while Q4 numbers came in ahead of plan, issues like shopper stress, new profit sources like membership and advertising, and AI dominated the earnings call.