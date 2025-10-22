Prediction Market Boom Blurs Line Between Trading and Gambling

Highlights
With $2 billion in weekly volume and hundreds millions more in new investment, event-based contracts are fast becoming Wall Street’s latest speculative frontier.
Prediction markets are going mainstream as firms like DraftKings, Kraken, Kalshi and Polymarket are snapping up CFTC-regulated exchanges, turning event outcomes into tradable assets.
These platforms straddle the line between trading and gambling, promising liquidity but in essence potentially skirting state betting laws and consumer protections.
The prediction-market moment is here. At its best, the embrace of events-based contracts could represent a new asset-class: event outcomes traded with derivatives-grade infrastructure transparency and liquidity.