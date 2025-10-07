It’s a Trust Story as NYSE Owner and Polymarket Say Yes to Tokenization

Highlights
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the NYSE, invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket, gaining a key role in distributing its event-driven data and collaborating on tokenization projects.
The partnership is aimed at reengineering how assets and data are represented and exchanged, aiming to build trusted, transparent, and tokenized markets that could appeal to both institutional and crypto-native participants.
Industry leaders like Robinhood and BlackRock also foresee tokenization transforming all asset classes; underscoring how pilot concepts are evolving into infrastructure for real-world financial operations.
One would presume that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner and operator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), would have its finger on the pulse of American financial markets. Literally.