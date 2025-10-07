It’s a Trust Story as NYSE Owner and Polymarket Say Yes to Tokenization

Industry leaders like Robinhood and BlackRock also foresee tokenization transforming all asset classes; underscoring how pilot concepts are evolving into infrastructure for real-world financial operations.

The partnership is aimed at reengineering how assets and data are represented and exchanged, aiming to build trusted, transparent, and tokenized markets that could appeal to both institutional and crypto-native participants.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the NYSE, invested $2 billion in prediction market Polymarket, gaining a key role in distributing its event-driven data and collaborating on tokenization projects.

One would presume that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner and operator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), would have its finger on the pulse of American financial markets. Literally.

And on Tuesday (Oct. 7), ICE gave the rest of the world a glimpse of where it sees the infrastructure for finance heading in the future when it announced a strategic $2 billion investment in the prediction market Polymarket. The deal, which values Polymarket at roughly $8 billion pre-investment, grants ICE not only a financial stake but also a central role as the global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data.

But just as crucially, the two companies will collaborate on a new generation of tokenization initiatives, a phrase that is becoming the shorthand for reengineering how assets, data and even forecasts are represented, exchanged and priced in modern markets.

“Realizing the potential of new technologies, such as tokenization, will require collaboration between established market leaders and next-generation innovators. We couldn’t be more excited to build together,” said Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, in a statement.

ICE isn’t alone in its rosy view of tokenization’s potential impact across financial markets. Robinhood’s CEO also this month reportedly predicted a worldwide spread of real-world asset tokenization, calling it a “freight train” that “can’t be stopped” and which will eventually “eat the entire financial system.”

Robinhood in June began offering more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks to customers in the European Union.

For the ICE-Polymarket deal, the structural safeguards, compliance obligations, and capital buffer expectations faced by ICE make it’s embrace of tokenization one that will be closely watched, and potentially later imitated, by other ecosystem stakeholders.

From Rhetoric to Infrastructure

While the headline is about prediction markets, the subtext of the ICE-Polymarket partnership is that tokenization could reshape many other domains of finance and data.

For more than half a decade, tokenization has been touted as the next evolutionary step in finance, promising faster settlement, programmable compliance, and fractionalized ownership of everything from real estate to corporate bonds.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote in an earlier shareholder letter this year that: “Every stock, every bond, every fund — every asset — can be tokenized.”

“Banks are in the state where they are thinking about blockchains as public infrastructure that they need to rely on,” Chainalysis Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Levin told PYMNTS in a separate interview.

“When we started the business in 2014 … cryptocurrency only meant blockchains that had native cryptocurrency tokens,” he said. “Today, people are putting all types of financial instruments on the blockchain.”

Yet outside of pilot projects, most of the world’s financial assets still trade on traditional ledgers.

ICE and Polymarket are betting that the missing link has been credible data, not just software. In a tokenized ecosystem, an asset’s digital twin is only as valuable as the verifiable data that updates its state — whether that is a price feed, a corporate event, a change in weather patterns, or the outcome of a policy vote. By fusing Polymarket’s blockchain-native forecasting framework with ICE’s regulatory and infrastructural heft, the two hope to build not just isolated tokenized assets, but entire tokenized data markets.

Tokenizing Assets for Real Benefits

The partnership reflects a deeper ideological reconciliation between two worlds once at odds. ICE is emblematic of the highly regulated, centralized machinery of global finance. Polymarket, by contrast, grew out of the permissionless ethos of decentralized finance (DeFi), where smart contracts and crowd-sourced liquidity drive prediction markets on open blockchains.

Institutional players like ICE bring credibility, scale and integration with existing financial infrastructure. Decentralized networks contribute transparency, composability, and an innovation cadence unencumbered by legacy systems. Together, they can address the core challenge that has held tokenization back: trust.

By anchoring event data and derivative products in transparent, verifiable markets while ensuring distribution and compliance through an established intermediary, the partnership aims to satisfy both crypto-native participants and institutional end-users. For regulators, that combination may also be easier to supervise than the largely offshore platforms that have characterized the sector to date.

