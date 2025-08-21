Will the Stablecoin Industry’s Compliance Dilemma Be Solved in Our Lifetime?

Highlights
Stablecoins face a core challenge balancing privacy, compliance, and speed; but solving the “privacy–throughput–compliance” trilemma could unlock the next opportunity in digital finance.
Approaches like zero-knowledge proofs, selective disclosure and KYC’d permissioned pools offer partial solutions but struggle with scalability, interoperability and adoption.
The likeliest outcome is incremental adoption in niche use cases, with the trilemma managed rather than solved outright.
Money movement is, ultimately, all about counterparties.