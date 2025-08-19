Big Banks Pile Into Stablecoin Infrastructure as Wall Street Eyes Crypto Custody

Highlights
Institutions like Franklin Templeton, BNY, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are building custody infrastructure as a strategic entry point into digital assets.
Custody services (safeguarding assets, recordkeeping and reserve management) align naturally with banks’ compliance frameworks, offering them a role in managing stablecoin reserves and tokenized assets.
For banks, custody is less about short-term profit and more about strategic positioning, as controlling stablecoin reserves and tokenized asset flows could place them at the core of a future financial system.
For much of the past decade, Wall Street watched the cryptocurrency industry warily from the sidelines.