Fed Drops ‘Reputational Risk’ Rule, Paving Way for Banks to Enter Crypto

Highlights
The Federal Reserve’s removal of “reputational risk” from formal bank exams could potentially clear the way for banks to engage more openly with cryptocurrency and other previously controversial industries.
Legislation is advancing in Congress to regulate stablecoins and digital assets, aiming to clarify the roles of the SEC and CFTC, which could establish a formalized, compliant path for Wall Street institutions to enter the crypto space.
As zillennials — a microgeneration comprising older members of Generation Z and younger millennials — gravitate toward digital-first banking and FinTechs gain ground, traditional banks face questions around crypto integration and offerings.
Sometimes the biggest news can make the smallest splash.
See More In: banking, Banks, Bitcoin, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, digital assets, digital currency, federal reserve, FinTech, fraud, News, PYMNTS News, Security