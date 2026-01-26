Crypto Crime Hits Record Levels as Nation-States Dodge Sanctions

Highlights
Crypto risk didn’t just grow in 2025, it shifted, with the year’s record illicit volume driven by nation states (notably Russia) using crypto for sanctions evasion at scale.
Sovereign-led activity moved billions continuously, dwarfing traditional cybercrime and creating a new baseline of systemic risk.
Stablecoins dominate illicit use because they dominate the landscape overall, while blockchain visibility proved crucial in strengthening sanctions and AML enforcement.
By most headline measures, 2025 looks like a year where crypto crime exploded.
