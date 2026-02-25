For B2B Payments, Speed Is the New Strategy

Highlights
Speed of execution has overtaken innovation as the main competitive edge in B2B payments.
CFOs are elevating payments to a strategic priority.
Winning requires fast, reliable and flexible infrastructure that balances rapid implementation with security, scalability and customization.
