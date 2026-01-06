Former OCC Chief Says Bank Charters Help Keep Crypto Compliant

Highlights
FinTech and crypto firms are increasingly seeking U.S. bank charters, signaling confidence in the regulatory system and a shift toward integrating innovation within federal oversight.
Innovation doesn’t remove risk; it reshapes it. New models must meet the same core standards of safety, governance and accountability as traditional banks.
Fragmented regulation threatens system stability, making coordinated federal oversight and consistent standards essential to maintaining trust.
Rodney E. Hood, former acting comptroller of the currency, is a financial services executive and independent board director with nearly 30 years of experience in banking, regulation and financial inclusion.