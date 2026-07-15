Banks Make Deposit Defense Their Best Offense in Crypto Battle

Highlights
Banks are fighting stablecoins by restricting yield-like rewards that could pull low-cost deposits into nonbank wallets and exchanges.
Banks are building tokenized deposits that offer blockchain speed and programmability while keeping money on regulated bank balance sheets.
Banks are turning compliance, custody and reserve management into competitive products, aiming to preserve customer relationships and transaction data even when nonbanks issue the tokens.
Blockchain financial products are no longer merely standing at the edge of banking. They are beginning to reproduce some of its most profitable functions across banking’s own regulated landscape.