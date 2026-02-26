AI Agents Start Shopping and Payments Firms Adapt

Highlights
Agentic commerce is being led by dominant retailers, forcing faster, necessity-driven adoption across partners and suppliers.
Acting within user-defined rules, agents can search, negotiate and transact on consumers’ behalf, accelerating change without replacing existing payment rails.
As agents operate at machine speed, infrastructure like Smart Baskets from FIS can become a real-time decision engine that shapes outcomes, not just processing transactions.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With FIS’ Mladen Vladic
Mladen Vladic is the head of product, payment networks at FIS, where he leads product innovation strategy for the payment networks portfolio, including prepaid, loyalty, and payments network product solutions.
