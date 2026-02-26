Nvidia Posts Record Q4 as Jensen Declares ‘Compute Equals Revenues’ in AI Era
Nvidia reported $68 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up 73% from a year earlier, as demand for accelerated computing continued to expand across cloud providers, model builders, enterprises and sovereign customers. Data center revenue rose 75% to $62 billion, increasing 22% from the previous quarter. The company said the shift toward generative and agentic artificial intelligence is now driving a sustained multiyear buildout of GPU-based infrastructure.