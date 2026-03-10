CFOs Tackle B2B Payments Delinquency by Using Data and AI

Highlights
Late B2B payments carry hidden costs, including staff time and operational friction from manual collections, even though receivables are often among a company’s largest assets.
CFOs are shifting from reactive collections to predictive AR, using data and AI to forecast delinquency risk and intervene before invoices become overdue.
Automation and AI can improve cash flow and scale collections, enabling proactive reminders, tailored outreach and autonomous systems that manage large receivables portfolios efficiently.
Even small improvements in payments behavior can materially affect working capital.