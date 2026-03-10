Visa Says AI Cuts CFO Cash Flow Uncertainty From 68% to 17%
Watch more: Office of the CFO With Ben Ellis of Visa Commercial Solutions
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Ben Ellis is the senior vice president and global head of Large and Middle Markets at Visa Commercial Solutions.