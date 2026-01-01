Why Smart CFOs Are Rethinking How Money Moves

Highlights
B2B payments are becoming strategic, not administrative, moving from slow, check-based processes to automation, virtual cards, and other AP/AR tools that drive cash flow, resilience and growth.
The real shift is mindset and integration, with payments embedded into systems and powered by real-time data rather than optimized solely for cost or speed.
Orchestration and embedded finance now create advantage, enabling smarter payment choices, better liquidity and stronger supplier relationships.
It used to be that as the world changed, B2B payments remained the same. But that era is ending, and the pace of B2B transformation is accelerating.
