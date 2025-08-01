AP Becomes CFOs’ Secret Weapon for Cash and Control

Highlights
Accounts payable is evolving from a cost-cutting target to a critical lever for liquidity, resilience and real-time cash flow visibility amid uncertainty and fraud risks.
Automating AP eliminates manual processes and enables dynamic payment strategies, yielding both operational efficiency and financial returns.
Finexio uses machine learning to optimize virtual card adoption by predicting supplier readiness and automating outreach, streamlining onboarding and unlocking greater working capital through smarter, faster payments.
Watch more: B2B Payments-as-a-Service Recasts AP as Revenue Generator, Uncertainty Navigator
