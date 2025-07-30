AWS: AI-Driven Payments Aren’t the Future; They’re the Present

Highlights
Cloud-native infrastructures and generative AI are enabling faster innovation, personalized services and new business models across global financial institutions.
Financial services are pushing forward with practical, customer-impact-driven innovations — particularly around real-time payments, ISO 20022 data and AI-enhanced user experiences.
AWS sees a surge in tailored financial technology solutions based on regional trends, grounded in customer obsession and built for resilience.
