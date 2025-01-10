5 Blockchain Projects the World’s Biggest Banks Are Behind

While the cryptocurrency market continues to oscillate between hype and real-world potential, many of the world’s biggest banks have for years been quietly cutting their teeth on the technology that underpins it: blockchain.

For at least the past few years, a handful of pilot initiatives launched by financial institutions both public and private have worked to highlight blockchain’s potential to reimagine traditional banking systems.

Among the initiatives, the Fnality International consortium, JPMorgan’s Liink network, Project Agora, the Canton Network and the Versana Platform help reveal how financial giants are leveraging blockchain to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and foster transparency.

Industry skeptics may continue to question whether these experiments are more hype than substance, but a growing number of bank-backed blockchain initiatives signal what could be a pragmatic shift toward adoption. After all, Bank of America holds over 80 blockchain-related patents, making it one of the leading financial institutions in terms of blockchain IP.

The commitment of major banks to these projects may signal a growing recognition that blockchain could be more than a passing trend. For an industry that can often be criticized for its resistance to change, these projects represent a bold step forward — and a glimpse into a more efficient, transparent and innovative financial system.

Fnality International Is Reimagining Cross-Border Payments

Fnality International is an ambitious initiative that seeks to create a network of blockchain-based payment systems leveraging tokenized central bank money. Backed by a consortium of global banks, including Santander, HSBC, Barclays, and UBS, Fnality’s goal is to simplify cross-border payments, which are currently plagued by high fees, slow transaction times and opacity.

Fnality introduces “Utility Settlement Coins” (USCs), digital representations of fiat currencies, which promise near-instant settlement and reduced counterparty risk. Unlike cryptocurrencies, USCs are fully backed by reserves held at central banks, ensuring regulatory compliance and stability. The platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing financial system, working with established real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems.

However, the initiative faces hurdles, including regulatory approval and widespread adoption. Central banks, while cautiously supportive, have traditionally remained wary of systemic risks tied to tokenized money.

JPMorgan’s Liink Is Building a Blockchain Highway for Banks

JPMorgan Chase has been a trailblazer in blockchain experimentation, and its Liink network is one of the most mature projects in the sector. Originally launched as Interbank Information Network (IIN), Liink is a permissioned blockchain designed to facilitate faster and more secure information exchange among financial institutions.

The platform addresses a core banking pain point: inefficiencies in interbank communications. For example, verifying account information or resolving payment disputes — tasks that often take days via traditional channels — can be completed in minutes on Liink. Over 400 financial institutions worldwide have signed up for Liink, signaling strong interest in the network’s promise to reduce friction and enhance transparency.

Beyond communications, JPMorgan has extended its blockchain efforts with Onyx, a digital asset division exploring tokenized deposits and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Projects like JPM Coin, a stablecoin tied to the US dollar, are integrated into the Liink ecosystem, highlighting the bank’s ambition to offer a comprehensive suite of blockchain-enabled financial services. Yet, questions remain about scalability, interoperability with other blockchain networks, and broader industry adoption.

Project Agora Aims to Reinvent Trade Finance

Trade finance — an industry worth over $5 trillion annually — has long been marred by complexity and inefficiency. Project Agora, spearheaded by HSBC, BNP Paribas and other banking giants, aims to change that through blockchain. Built on the R3 Corda platform, Project Agora creates a shared digital ledger that tracks trade transactions in real time, reducing reliance on paper documentation and manual processes.

A key feature of Project Agora is its ability to tokenize trade assets such as invoices and letters of credit, enabling banks and corporates to trade these assets in a transparent and liquid market. This not only improves cash flow for businesses but also reduces fraud — a persistent issue in trade finance — by providing an immutable record of transactions. The project has shown early promise, with pilot transactions demonstrating significant reductions in processing times.

Canton Network Is Set on Synchronizing Financial Markets

Swiss financial services leader SIX, alongside partners like Deutsche Börse and Goldman Sachs, is pioneering the Canton Network. This blockchain initiative seeks to create a unified infrastructure for financial markets, enabling seamless data sharing and transaction synchronization across previously siloed financial systems, while fostering innovation and efficiency in capital markets.

Built on the Digital Asset Modeling Language (DAML), the Canton Network focuses on solving a critical issue: the lack of interoperability between different blockchain systems. By providing a secure and scalable framework for synchronizing workflows, the network aims to support applications ranging from securities issuance to asset servicing.

A standout feature of the Canton Network is its emphasis on privacy and compliance. Unlike public blockchains, which broadcast transactions to all participants, Canton uses advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure data is shared only with relevant parties. This approach addresses a major concern for financial institutions: maintaining confidentiality while leveraging blockchain’s efficiencies.

Versana Platform Wants to Transform Syndicated Loans

The syndicated loan market, valued at over $4 trillion globally, is notorious for its inefficiencies. Enter the Versana Platform, a blockchain-powered solution backed by major players. Designed to modernize loan servicing, Versana offers a centralized platform where participants can access real-time data, reducing manual errors and delays. The solution is built atop DAML of the Canton Network Blockchain.

“J.P. Morgan, BofA, Citi and Credit Suisse were the initial investors,” Versana Founding CEO Cynthia Sachs told PYMNTS. “Now, we’ve grown that to nine investors, including major institutions like Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank.”

“Versana is not just about modernizing the market. We want to continue to innovate and offer new solutions that help the market grow and scale. Everyone wins when the market has the best data and the technology to use it,” Sachs added.