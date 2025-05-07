How Payments Companies Are Making the Personal Touch Pay Off

A personal touch pays dividends in customer loyalty, Maverick Payments VP, Client Services Maria Mejia writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The Listening Economy: How Customer Conversations Are Transforming Financial Services.”

Throughout my nearly decade-long career with Maverick Payments, I have found that a personal touch goes a long way. No matter the customer’s size, they will always remember how they were treated during their first interaction with you. For instance, I recently assisted a customer I’ve maintained contact with over the years. Their newest inquiry was over a simple billing preference matter. While my title has evolved since our initial interaction, and I now oversee a team capable of handling such requests, the customer chose to reach out to me directly, confident I would resolve their issue. I assured them it would be taken care of promptly by my team, and they expressed their gratitude, ultimately resulting in a positive testimonial from the client. This relationship has fostered loyalty; the customer has since referred additional business to us, demonstrating their trust in being well-supported.

Nowadays, our customer service team has grown into a comprehensive call center and customer support system. Our team members undergo rigorous training to ensure they consistently deliver exceptional service in every interaction. We measure response times daily and focus on areas for improvement based on key metrics. Our management team reviews call recordings to ensure our policies are being adhered to while ensuring our representatives are delivering friendly service and top-notch support. Management also conducts quality control on ticket handling and support inquiries to ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are being met and that responses are thorough and professional. Team members are encouraged to collaborate and perform in a solution-oriented working space where knowledge is shared and learning is encouraged. Every team member is aligned with our vision of providing superior white-glove service at every touchpoint. We focus on team morale and personal development to ensure our team members have job satisfaction and perform at their best.

Personal Touch and Loyalty

Recently, we were challenged with improving a client’s experience after unexpected technical issues arose. Several team members actively contributed as key resources in an ongoing effort aimed at ensuring a seamless daily batching process for the multi-location client. The team demonstrated a commitment to excellence by providing a personal touch through consistent communication with stakeholders. They addressed any challenges that arose during the process, collaborating to resolve issues promptly. This dedication not only refined the batching and funding process for the client, but it also demonstrated our commitment to meeting and exceeding the client’s needs.

Training and Team Dynamics

When building customer-facing teams, it’s important to remember that in a world dominated by automation and technology, customers still seek genuine human interaction. They will always remember how you made them feel. Team members should have the right resources and knowledge to build genuine connections with clients while adhering to security and support policies. Your team should understand they’re not just solving problems; they are crafting an experience. By prioritizing genuine connections and equipping your team with resources and support, you not only solve problems, you create lasting customer experiences that drive loyalty and growth.



