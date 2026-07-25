The World Cup’s Other Final: Platforms, Pizzas and a Planet Hitting ‘Buy Now’
Spain took home the trophy. The digital economy took everything else: our attention, our sleep, our snack budgets and, apparently, our remaining sense of distance. Uber data supplied to PYMNTS says one fan treated a 266-mile ride from Arlington to Houston as perfectly normal match-day transportation, while another logged trips at 10 venues in all three host countries. Somewhere, a product manager is already calling both of them “power users.”