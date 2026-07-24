Lithic Says Everything Payments Assumes About Shopping Is About to Break
For the past 25 years, card-not-present payments have been built around a defensive premise: Prove the buyer is human, authorized and in control of the transaction. Fraud systems, merchant controls and authentication tools were trained to treat nonhuman behavior as suspicious. That made sense when bots were mostly fraudsters. It becomes more complicated when the “bot” is a legitimate artificial intelligence agent acting on behalf of a consumer or business.
Robin Gandhi is the chief product officer at Lithic.