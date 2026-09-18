B2B Payments’ Next Legacy Format Is the PDF

Highlights
The PDF is becoming B2B payments’ next paper check. It digitized invoice delivery, not the underlying data, forcing AP systems to extract and reconstruct information before automation can begin.
AI can read PDFs better, but that may just automate around the problem. The bigger opportunity is structured invoicing that lets machines process supplier, purchase order, tax and payment data directly instead of teaching sophisticated AI to interpret documents.
France’s eInvoicing rollout and Germany’s exclusion of ordinary PDFs from its eInvoice definition point toward a future where structured invoice data feeds matching, fraud controls, treasury decisions and reconciliation automatically.
The paper check has spent years as the punchline of B2B payments modernization. The next legacy format is already sitting in the accounts payable inbox. It’s the PDF.