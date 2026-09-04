24/7 Money Means Treasury Needs to Figure Out Its Weekend Plans

The hardest question is becoming one of authority. As software executes more treasury activity, CFOs must define exactly which transactions can move automatically, which require escalation and where human accountability begins.

The real opportunity is not faster payments, but less idle cash. Continuous visibility and programmable liquidity could let companies reduce precautionary balances while still meeting obligations in real time.

24/7 money turns treasury policy into an always-on control system. CFOs need rules for liquidity, approvals, fraud and exceptions that keep working when nobody is at a desk.

The banking day is disappearing faster than the treasury operating model built around it.

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Citi on Thursday (Sept. 3) said it processed live U.S. dollar transactions with First Abu Dhabi Bank and OCBC using Swift’s blockchain-based ledger, extending an industry push toward cross-border payments that can operate continuously rather than stopping at traditional banking cutoffs.

Also on Thursday, financial services app SoFi joined forces with Payward, parent company of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, in order to extend settlement beyond traditional banking hours and let clients transmit money and manage liquidity on “an always-on schedule.”

But corporate treasury teams should look beyond the blockchain element of the developments to see that what is disappearing is the traditional banking day. Cutoff times, settlement windows, weekends and holidays have long imposed an external clock on corporate cash management. Treasury organizations built liquidity buffers, approval processes, staffing models and payment schedules partly around those constraints.

Now banks are beginning to remove them.

That creates an opportunity for chief financial officers to redesign treasury around a different question: If money can move at any time, which decisions should still wait?

See more: Instant Payments Unlock Working Capital by Allowing Treasury to Pay Later

CFOs Turn to Continuous Treasury as Faster Payments Become Table Stakes

Treasury organizations built for business-day liquidity management cannot solve 24/7 money simply by adding another payment rail. They have to decide what happens to corporate cash at 2 a.m. Sunday: how much liquidity should be available, which transactions can execute automatically, which require human approval, what happens when fraud controls fire and, ultimately, who or what has the authority to move money when nobody is at their desk.

An instant payment does not care whether the controller is commuting, the treasurer is on vacation or the fraud analyst is asleep. A multinational receiving funds across time zones may simultaneously be generating cash, settling obligations and experiencing exceptions somewhere in its network.

The first consequence is liquidity. If funds can move between entities, banks and currencies throughout the weekend, companies may eventually need less precautionary liquidity sitting in the right place before the banking system closes. That makes 24/7 payments potentially more valuable to CFOs as a working capital tool than as a speed improvement.

But liquidity is only half the problem. The harder question is authority.

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Most corporate payment controls are built around combinations of people, roles and thresholds. A payment above a certain amount may require two approvals. A new beneficiary might trigger additional verification. Certain transactions may need treasury or controller signoff. Those controls become more complicated when the transaction arrives outside working hours.

The payment policy therefore becomes less like a static approval matrix and more like a decision engine. That is a meaningful governance shift. Treasury technology is no longer merely executing instructions after humans approve them. It is increasingly being asked to determine whether an instruction falls inside the boundaries humans have previously authorized.

Read more: The 4 New Working-Capital Levers CFOs Can Pull in Real Time

The Goal Isn’t a 24/7 Treasury Department

Data in the August 2026 edition of The 2026 Certainty Project, a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Fynapse, shows 62% of middle market finance executives have struggled to manage or scale cash flow forecasting, while 37% identify it as their single biggest finance or back-office challenge.

Real-time payment systems, instant settlement, digital assets and increasingly automated financial infrastructure rest on a technology foundation that firms will need to meet before they can start to enjoy their returns. They may, however, get a helping hand from policymakers who are pushing conventional infrastructure in the same real-time direction.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting this week called for countries to expand large-value payment-system operating hours, increase use of harmonized ISO 20022 data and make cross-border transmission of financial-services data easier.

The emerging opportunity is bigger than round-the-clock payments. Always-on money could allow companies to operate with more precise liquidity and less idle cash. But extracting that value requires treasury to become always-on without requiring treasury employees to be. The objective is to separate continuous financial activity from continuous human attention. Systems can monitor balances, compare payments with established policies, reposition liquidity within approved parameters and escalate only the exceptions that require judgment.

Money has already started learning how to work weekends. Now the CFO has to decide what it is allowed to do while everyone else is off.

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