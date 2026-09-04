24/7 Money Means Treasury Needs to Figure Out Its Weekend Plans

Highlights
24/7 money turns treasury policy into an always-on control system. CFOs need rules for liquidity, approvals, fraud and exceptions that keep working when nobody is at a desk.
The real opportunity is not faster payments, but less idle cash. Continuous visibility and programmable liquidity could let companies reduce precautionary balances while still meeting obligations in real time.
The hardest question is becoming one of authority. As software executes more treasury activity, CFOs must define exactly which transactions can move automatically, which require escalation and where human accountability begins.
The banking day is disappearing faster than the treasury operating model built around it.