Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point

For middle market firms in the United States, revenue growth directly increases operational complexity. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research reveals that companies rapidly scale up operationally as they work to expand their sales and commercial reach, and their corporate finance functions feel these growing pains long before any changes appear in the top line. Over the last 24 months, one in five middle market firms increased revenue by at least 10% per year—a pace that if maintained puts them on track to soon graduate from middle market to enterprise. Faster growing companies were the most likely to add products, customers and staff.
Complexity, however, often keeps accelerating even when expansion pauses. Over half of middle market companies that did not increase revenue in the last two years still added at least one product or service line (56%). No-growth firms also reported supplier expansion, higher transaction volumes and new market entry at higher rates than their counterparts that increased their revenue during this period.
Cash flow forecasting is the first finance function to show the strain, and data readiness is what resolves it.
The pressure shows up most clearly in cash flow forecasting. Roughly two-thirds of middle market CFOs say cash flow forecasting has been difficult to manage or scale, and 37% name it as the single hardest finance or back-office challenge they faced in the last two years. The strain isn’t limited to forecasting itself. Reconciliation, reporting and data accuracy, and data integration follow close behind, underscoring how quickly cash visibility becomes a challenge.
For finance leaders, the time to act is now, whether or not their company is in a growth phase. Investments in stronger data foundations, fewer manual processes and more connected reporting can help firms manage complexity before it becomes a constraint. Fast-growing companies can use those investments to support continued expansion. Firms in a slower period can use them to strengthen the foundation for the next growth push.
Many CFOs are already budgeting accordingly, naming cash flow forecasting their top investment priority (52%), followed by the foundations that make it work, including real-time reporting (35%), reducing manual processes (33%) and unifying finance data (32%). These trends became much sharper among firms with three or more business changes, where reliance on manual processes fell to -92 on our “net help” scale measuring whether investing in a given area helped firms cope with rising operational complexity or held them back.
These are just some of the findings in Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point, a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Fynapse. The report is based on a survey of 60 CFOs and senior finance executives at U.S.-based middle market companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion, conducted June 9–16, 2026. The report examines how revenue growth, operational complexity and uncertainty are reshaping corporate finance.
Ben Catterall
Global Head of Sales Engineering, Fynapse
Payments is evolving rapidly, and finance teams are under urgent pressure to keep pace. More customers, higher transaction volumes, new products and more markets need solid data foundations already in place so they don’t hold business back.
Two-thirds of CFOs named cash flow forecasting as their top priority. But accuracy needs a strong finance foundation. Better data doesn’t mean collecting more data; it means capturing and validating every transaction as it happens.
We saw one multinational payments client processing transactions across 18 countries. Their books seemed balanced—at the summary level. Only at transaction-level did we discover FX spreads quietly costing them 2% on average. Apply that to $100 million of cross-border payments, and that’s $2 million lost in a year.
Legacy ERPs built around batch processing and summarized data can’t keep pace with that complexity. As transaction volumes increase, finance teams get dragged into reconciling past transactions when they should be moving the business forward.
Layering an AI agent on top as an afterthought only scales the chaos faster. It’s great to see executives recognise that data infrastructure and visibility must come first. But earlier visibility on performance and risk requires live reconciliation.
That’s why Aptitude Software built Fynapse, the AI-native Finance ERP built for the scale, speed and regulatory demands faced by modern payments companies.
Payments need real-time, granular finance data to retain a competitive advantage and maintain regulatory-ready control. CFOs at middle market firms that fix their data foundations now will set the standard for enterprise-ready success.
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About
Fynapse is the Finance ERP. Built by Aptitude Software. Finance doesn’t need another system of record. It needs a system of control. Fynapse gives finance teams direct access to live, transaction-level data—governed, traceable and ready to act on.
PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Ignacio Marquez: Senior Research Analyst
Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
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