Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

The Uncertainty Factor PYMNTS Intelligence defines “uncertainty” as corporate executives’ self-reported assessments of how unpredictable or unreliable financial, regulatory, market and operational conditions feel across their core operations and finances. These areas include accounts payable and receivable (AP and AR) and collections, cash and liquidity positions, macroeconomic conditions, consumer and customer demand, risk management, compliance and regulatory issues, supply chains, payments capabilities, exchange rates and competitive positions.

Complexity Scales With Growth

Most middle market firms are growing, and scaling is complex.

Among the 60 CFOs surveyed, 58% said revenue increased over the past 24 months through mid-June 2026, while 42% saw flat or declining performance. One in five expanded by 10% or more. Tech firms accounted for most of the overperformance, exceeding the 10% mark at around 1.9 times the rate of the sample average.

Growth translates to change in business category, not just a bigger number.

Middle market companies vary widely in size and operational complexity. The revenue bracket runs from $100 million to $1 billion, and companies at either end of this range meet different versions of the same event. Firms near the $100 million floor most likely arrived there recently from the $50 million to $75 million range, and are usually running finance systems chosen for a company a fraction of their current size. Firms near $1 billion that keep growing are approaching the point where they have to operate as an enterprise. These crossings are the inflection points this report is named for and each puts pressure on corporate finance before other functions.

Figure 2:

Two inflection points bracket the middle market

The revenue thresholds that define the middle market band, and what changes at each crossing

How close a company is to the next inflection point depends on where it sits in the revenue band and how fast it is moving. A firm with $750 million in annual revenue will cross the $1 billion mark in about three years at 10% growth, and in less than two years at 20%. The faster a firm grows, the more quickly it will face the structural challenges that come with crossing into an entirely new scale of operation.

This pressure builds with momentum. Overall, 45% of firms made three or more significant business changes at the same time over the past 24 months, and 62% added product or service lines. Firms with revenue growth in the last 24 months led on most of these activities. At the same time, the data reveals that even firms with no topline expansion still reported high rates of scaling challenges. This emphasizes that the operational ramp-up needed to drive future growth can front-run the resulting increases in revenue. That means scaling difficulties must be solved first to unlock growth.

Growth brings the biggest operational changes, and finance absorbs all of them.

The widest gaps sit where growth makes itself especially visible. Firms with revenue gains were over 2.6 times more likely to have added customers (63% versus 24%) and to have increased staff (23% versus 8%), as well as 18% more likely to have added products (66% versus 56%). Interestingly though, those without growth were more likely to report supplier expansion (48% versus 29%), higher transaction volumes (40% versus 31%) and entries into new markets (24% versus 23%), demonstrating that complexity can and does increase even when revenue does not.

This finding that complexity often multiplies even when growth looks static is critical to finance teams. Operational changes add reporting, reconciliation and cash-management demands whether or not stronger revenue generates the budget or the urgency to modernize systems. The resulting stress shows up first in areas that rely on timely, connected data.

Growth compounds where uncertainty is lowest.

Growth is easier to sustain when the operating environment is predictable, reinforcing a pattern seen across the Certainty Monitor research. Among low uncertainty firms, 78% grew over the past 24 months and none saw revenue decline. That share falls to 50% at medium uncertainty and 44% at high uncertainty, making growth 75% more common at the low end of the uncertainty scale than at the high end. Uncertainty does not prevent revenue from increasing, but it does multiply the growing pains that come with it.

Cash Flow Visibility: The First Test of Scale

Cash flow forecasting is the central pressure point for U.S. middle market firms.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of executives surveyed say it has been difficult to manage or scale cash flow forecasting. Fewer than half named other areas like reconciliation (42%) or data integration (40%). These findings reflect both the difficulty of maintaining effective cash flow forecasting as firms scale in complexity and the heightened impact of that difficulty on the bottom line.

Cash flow forecasting isn’t only the most common problem—it’s also the most acute one. More than one-third (37%) of firms name it as the single most challenging area, far ahead of every other finance function. Data integration, accounts receivable and collections, and reconciliation trail in the 12% to 15% range. That said, corporate finance functions and the systems that support them have overlapping effects on forecasting, each affecting whether finance leaders can trust the liquidity picture in front of them.

Uncertain operating environments multiply forecasting challenges. High uncertainty firms report far greater difficulty with data integration and reconciliation than low uncertainty firms, and firms that made three or more business changes show a similar jump. Data integration and reconciliation both reach 59% among firms with three or more changes, versus 24% and 27%, respectively, among firms with fewer changes. Manual or spreadsheet-based processes show the largest complexity effect, rising from 6% difficulty among less active firms to 52% among those with three or more changes. Strains that look contained in quieter conditions can quickly become bottlenecks when uncertainty and operating volume rise together.

Scaling Tools That Work

Automation and data integration are the best antidotes for growing pains.

To better assess how different tools and strategies can empower firms to navigate complexity, we built a “net help” index. Its scores reflect the share of firms that say investing in a given area had a positive impact on their ability to manage complexity, minus those that report a negative impact.

Overall, standardizing processes produced the highest net help score, at +93, followed closely by finance automation at +91 and data integration at +88. Outsourcing or working with partners (+80), hiring finance staff (+78) and upgrading enterprise resource planning systems (+73) also scored highly, while adopting AI registered a lower but strong score of +65. Manual and spreadsheet-based processes were the clear exception, with a net help score of -36, making them the only area in the sample that more often held firms back than helped them manage growth.

Automation and data integration performed consistently across segments regardless of uncertainty level or the number of business changes a firm made. This suggests that investments in these areas deliver consistently positive, high-impact results across operating environments. Changes to hiring were helpful overall, but the pattern was less consistent, with the net help score strongest among low uncertainty firms but lower among those facing higher uncertainty. This points to the limits of adding staff when systems and processes remain under stress.

Manual and spreadsheet-based processes moved in the opposite direction. They were roughly neutral for firms with one or two business changes, but became a major drag for firms managing three or more changes. That pattern is a clear sign that manual processes don’t fail all at once. They become costly when transaction volume, reporting needs and operational change exceed what disconnected workflows can handle.

Finance teams are preparing for growth, but few are fully ready.

Looking ahead, CFOs are cautiously confident about the next 24 months. Sixty-two percent said their finance and back-office systems are at least mostly prepared, though only 12% indicate complete readiness. These findings indicate that for most firms, preparedness appears to mean they know where upgrades are needed, not that the work is complete.

Readiness varies substantially across segments. The tech sector holds a strong lead, with all companies either fully (31%) or mostly (38%) prepared. Goods firms trail furthest behind: None are fully ready and only 29% are mostly prepared. Services firms fall in the middle (10% fully, 67% mostly). Interestingly, companies in the $100 million–$400 million band are much more likely than those in the $400 million–$1 billion band to report being mostly prepared, but less likely to cite full preparation. Growth firms edge out no-growth firms at both levels. Zooming out, the common thread is that full preparation is rare, and even confident firms need additional investment to deliver on their plans.

CFOs’ top investment priorities focus on finance visibility.

Investment priorities track closely with where firms feel the most pain. Cash flow forecasting leads at 52%, with real-time reporting (35%), reducing manual processes (33%) and unifying finance data (32%) close behind. These priorities are less about adding new capabilities than about strengthening the finance infrastructure that recent complexity has pushed closer to its limits.

AI comes after firms strengthen their financial foundations.

Artificial intelligence tools offer one useful boundary on the investment story. Executives rate AI as helpful when already in place, but few name AI-driven finance and decision-support tools as a top, standalone priority. The near-term agenda is more basic: Fixing the visibility and data infrastructure foundations before layering on more advanced tools.

Read More

PYMNTS Intelligence is the leading provider of information on the trends driving innovation in finance, banking and digital payments. To stay up to date, subscribe to our newsletters and read our in-depth reports.

Methodology

“Growth and Scaling: The Corporate Finance Inflection Point,” the latest installment of the 2026 Certainty Project, is based on a survey of 60 CFOs conducted from June 9–16, 2026. The survey polled executives at U.S.-based companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion. The report examines the relationship between revenue growth and operating uncertainty.