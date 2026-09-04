The 4 New Working-Capital Levers CFOs Can Pull in Real Time

Treasury is shifting from forecasting cash to executing against it. As richer data and automation connect payments directly to invoices, inventory, approvals and milestones, working capital becomes something CFOs can manage continuously rather than periodically.

The value of real-time rails is optionality, not speed alone. Finance can hold cash longer when that creates value, move instantly when timing matters, and route each payment based on cost, urgency, FX and supplier needs.

Payments are becoming a working-capital control surface. CFOs can manage not just how fast cash moves, but when it leaves, where it sits, what it costs and what business event triggers it.

The next generation of payment infrastructure is giving CFOs something more valuable than speed. It’s giving them optionality.

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Real-time rails, richer ISO 20022 data, virtual accounts, embedded FX and automated treasury systems are providing finance teams with new levers over four variables CFOs have historically struggled to control with precision: when liquidity leaves, where it sits, what moving it costs and what information triggers its movement.

A CFO doesn’t necessarily want to pay faster simply because the infrastructure can settle instantly. The economically optimal outcome may be to hold cash until the last permissible moment, earn or deploy it elsewhere, and then settle the obligation immediately. Likewise, the cheapest payment rail isn’t necessarily the best one if another method improves supplier terms, reduces FX exposure, eliminates reconciliation work or protects a strategically important relationship.

That can turn B2B payments from the final administrative step in a business transaction into an increasingly active working-capital lever.

Read more: Working Capital Is Becoming a Priced Portfolio for CFOs

CFOs Embrace Real-Time Control Over Working Capital

Legacy payment infrastructure forces companies to build settlement delays into their treasury decisions. If a payment takes days to arrive, treasury needs to initiate it days before the obligation is actually due. That effectively transfers control of the cash before the supplier needs to receive it.

But the shorter the gap between initiation and receipt, the closer companies can potentially move payment execution toward the economically optimal moment. For a large enterprise processing billions of dollars in payables, even relatively small improvements in payment timing can influence average cash balances, short-term borrowing and working-capital efficiency.

“At the end of the day, AP is responsible for the largest liability of corporate cash for most companies, right? But it’s never been viewed as a strategic lever operationally for those companies,” Court Toomey, senior vice president and head of Commercial Payments and Product at Priority Commerce, told PYMNTS in an interview posted this summer.

“It’s about being smart about every dollar that leaves your balance sheet,” Toomey said. “In the past, it was always invoice, approval, payment, reconciliation, right? And now it should really be about analysis, decision-making, optimization.”

Payments start behaving more like logistics: route each dollar according to the economics of the journey. A transaction might travel over ACH because cost matters more than speed. Another might use an instant-payment rail because avoiding a late fee is worth more than the incremental transaction cost. A cross-border payment might be routed differently because one option produces better FX economics.

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And this is all made possible by better visibility. A CFO with actionable and trusted visibility into global cash positions and faster mechanisms for moving liquidity can potentially operate with smaller precautionary balances, concentrate surplus cash more effectively and reduce unnecessary borrowing.

“It’s not about abandoning legacy systems, but modernizing around them intelligently,” Garrett Baird, vice president of product, banking and FinTech at Paymentus, told PYMNTS in an earlier conversation.

Read more: B2B Pricing Power Changes When Software Can Prove Its Own ROI

Today’s CFOs Can Now Control What Makes Money Move

Payment initiation has historically been tied to schedules and human workflows. As a result and for decades, treasury technology has largely helped CFOs answer a fundamental question of where the cash will be. Today’s innovations add another question: What should our cash do when it gets there?

Forecasting remains essential. But better forecasts become substantially more valuable when finance can immediately act on them. Still, data in the August 2026 edition of The 2026 Certainty Project, a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Fynapse, shows that 62% of middle market finance executives have struggled to manage or scale cash flow forecasting, while 37% identify it as their single biggest finance or back-office challenge.

None of this eliminates the constraints surrounding corporate payments, either. Treasurers still have to manage fraud, sanctions, counterparty risk, bank relationships, regulation, controls and the practical complexity of integrating new infrastructure into legacy ERP environments.

But one direction of travel is becoming clear, and it is that the CFO’s payment toolkit is expanding from a small number of predetermined rails toward an orchestration layer capable of deciding when, where and how money moves — and under what conditions.

That’s only becoming more important, particularly as PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience“ found in October that 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead.

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