The 4 New Working-Capital Levers CFOs Can Pull in Real Time

Highlights
Payments are becoming a working-capital control surface. CFOs can manage not just how fast cash moves, but when it leaves, where it sits, what it costs and what business event triggers it.
The value of real-time rails is optionality, not speed alone. Finance can hold cash longer when that creates value, move instantly when timing matters, and route each payment based on cost, urgency, FX and supplier needs.
Treasury is shifting from forecasting cash to executing against it. As richer data and automation connect payments directly to invoices, inventory, approvals and milestones, working capital becomes something CFOs can manage continuously rather than periodically.
The next generation of payment infrastructure is giving CFOs something more valuable than speed. It’s giving them optionality.