B2B Pricing Power Changes When Software Can Prove Its Own ROI

Highlights
B2B software is moving from modeled ROI to observed ROI. Transaction-rich platforms can increasingly show what their products did to costs, cash flow, working capital and revenue — turning the product itself into a continuously updating business case.
Transaction data is becoming an economic evidence layer. Payments, AP, AR, procurement and treasury platforms can connect operational activity to measurable P&L, balance-sheet and cash-flow outcomes instead of stopping at usage metrics.
Proof of value may become a core product feature. As CFOs scrutinize software spend, platforms that can benchmark performance and quantify their financial contribution will have an advantage over vendors that still leave customers to defend ROI manually.
A new problem is emerging across the B2B economy. Companies can now deliver measurable value to customers without making that value particularly measurable by customers.